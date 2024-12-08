I-League 2024-25: Shillong Lajong register first win with 9-0 routing over Rajasthan United

Shillong, Dec 8 Hosts Shillong Lajong FC struck it rich as they routed Rajasthan United FC 8-0 in Round 4 of the I-League 2024-25 at the SSA Stadium on Sunday.

Having failed to win any of their first three matches, Lajong looked like a team in a hurry and opened the scoring in the third minute through Figo Syndai and added two more via their Brazilian duo Douglas Tardin (17’) and Daniel Goncalves (45+3’) to make it 3-0 at half time.

There was no respite for Rajasthan United in the second half as their rampaging rivals scored five more goals in 21 minutes with Damaitphang Lyngdoh (49’), Tardin (51’), Brazilian Marcos Rudwere (61’), Spanish recruit Imanol Arana Sadaba (66’, penalty) and Hardy Nongbri (87’) adding to their misery. It is the biggest margin of victory in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 so far.

After four matches, Shillong Lajong now have five points, while Rajasthan remains at three. Rajasthan have a lot to blame themselves for the massacre they suffered, as their defence was in shambles from the beginning and hardly displayed any sign of improvement as the match progressed. Instead, they turned more chaotic in the rear to make the job of the Shillong Lajong attackers easier.

Spanish midfielder Sadaba is a smooth operator on the wings and he had his markers in trouble when he moved through the left to send the ball to the goal mouth for Figo to do the needful in the third minute.

Rajasthan United lived dangerously thereafter. Their goal area was almost under siege and Shillong increased the margin in the 17th minute when Tardin managed to flick in a cross from the left. The third goal, just before half time, was the result of a corner. This time Daniel found all the time in the world to control the ball and shoot home with a left-footer.

With the match already in pocket, the hosts toyed with the visitors almost at will and pumped in five more goals. Even the partisan crowd, who thoroughly enjoyed the dominance of the home side initially, looked bored by the one-sided nature of the contest.

