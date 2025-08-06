I needed a new and big challenge: Granit Xhaka on decision of joining Sunderland

New Delhi, Aug 6 Ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 season, Granit Xhaka reflected on his decision to join Sunderland, expressing his excitement for the new challenge and belief in the club’s future plans.

The midfielder joined Sunderland from Bayer 04 Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee and signed a three-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

"I felt I needed a new and big challenge. When I spoke with the club, I was very excited to come here—to feel the energy, the mentality, the people, the players, and overall atmosphere around the club. It was exactly what I wanted, and that’s why I decided to join," Xhaka said on JioHotstar.

He also discussed the unique pressures of his role, the experience and mentality he brings, his commitment to energising both teammates and fans, and much more.

"It’s definitely a different kind of pressure, and that’s why I said before—it’s a big challenge for me, the club, and my teammates. But I have a good feeling. I see the potential for a big change, and I want to be part of it, to be part of this football club and write our own history. I’m really looking forward to it," he said.

"I’ve been in the UK for seven years, so I understand the mentality here and the league well. What you can expect from me is a wealth of experience from different types of European football I’ve played, along with a strong mentality. I believe in working hard every day to achieve the team’s goals, and also supporting the club and each other. I want to bring a positive feeling and the belief that we can succeed—that’s who I am," Xhaka added.

On Sunderland’s rise and what it means to be part of the club’s journey, the midfielder said, “When you start talking with the club, you begin to understand its history. I know where they’ve been and where they were, which makes the challenge bigger than ever. It’s great to have that background, but now we’re back where the club needs to be. We want to stay here and write our own history. I have a very good feeling about this, and that’s why I decided to make this step."

He also reflected on the vibrant, young Sunderland squad and the culture within the team, saying, “A team needs a good balance—a solid mix of young players and experienced ones. I’m not finished yet; the hunger to achieve great things is still very much here. That’s why I chose to join Sunderland—I feel ready to help the team with both my experience and quality. I have a good feeling about the mix we have now, and though we need to find our rhythm on the pitch, I don’t think that will be a big problem.”

Xhaka signed off by highlighting the challenges ahead and sharing a message for Sunderland supporters. “I love challenges, and this is a big one—perhaps the biggest of my career so far. I’ve taken it on, I’m here now, and I want to prove myself day by day, weekend by weekend on the pitch," he said.

"I’m sure this team will give everything on the pitch from the first whistle to the last. We need the club’s and fans’ support, no matter what happens. But one thing is certain—we will give our all and hopefully achieve the goals we’ve set," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor