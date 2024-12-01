I never ask-my hierarchy to stay but for a chance to turn City's form around: Guardiola

Manchester, Dec 1 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed he has asked the club's hierarchy for a chance to turn its form around as his motivation to get the Blues back to our usual high standards has never declined, otherwise he would not have agreed to stay.

Guardiola, who signed a contract extension woth City for two years last week, currently experiencing the toughest run of form in his managerial tenure with City losing five successive matches in all competitions ahead of table-topping clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

"I extend because I feel it, I’m not sitting here just for what I’ve done, it’s because still I’m happy and I want to try. But the moment it’s going to happen, I don’t want to stay in a place where I feel I’m a problem.

"I don’t stay just because a contract is there. My Chairman knows it, I said to him give me the chance to try and come back and especially when everyone comes back let’s see what happens.

"After if it’s not good we have to change. I never ask my hierarchy to stay, but more than ever I ask them to give me the chance.I have the feeling that I still have a job to do, and I want to do it," Guardiola wa quoted by Manchester City website.

The City boss has won 18 trophies since moving to Etihad Stadium in 2016, including six Premier League titles in seven years and the Champions League.

Defending Champions City are fourth in the table and face leaders Liverpool on Sunday. The Blues’ last win at Anfield came in February 2021, with the previous victory before that triumph coming in 2003.

Guardiola admits that Liverpool will go into the tie full of confidence but, when it comes to the big games, being seen as the favourite has never played into his thinking or given his team an edge.

Well, we have only won there once in the COVID time when there were no people there,” he added.

“Nothing changed my job, of course we are not (favourites), now we don’t improve in the recent games, especially for the other one but that is not the point.

“When I played in Barcelona with these extraordinary players and we were favourites, I never thought about it giving an extra boost or ‘I’m going to start the game from 1-0’ or we play bad. We have to perform, read what you have to do and we will see what will happen," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor