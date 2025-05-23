I thought Rohit, Virat would call it a day after the England tour: Dilip Vengsarkar

Mumbai, May 23 Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar expressed his surprise at the retirements of batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the Test cricket, stating that he had thought the duo might call it a day after the upcoming England tour, scheduled to start from June 20.

Both Rohit and Kohli retired from Test cricket earlier this month while continuing their careers in ODIs. Their departure left a huge void in the Indian Test team ahead of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle beginning with the all-important England tour.

"Both have outstanding and great cricketers, and their contribution to Indian cricket is huge. I was surprised because there is an England tour of five Test matches. I thought after the England tour, they might call it a day, but they preferred it before the England tour. Then I think it's their call," Vengsarkar told IANS.

Kohli bid adieu to his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an impressive average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, while Rohit drew curtains on his red-ball career with 4301 runs in 67 matches, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 40.57.

In June 2024, Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from T20Is after India beat South Africa to win the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

"Both are experienced players, and they have done so well in England on every tour, so it's a big loss. Then, if you see that other players have done well for the India A team, in first-class cricket in India, they will get an opportunity to play and establish themselves in the Indian team," he added.

Rohit’s retirement means that a new skipper will be in place for the Indian team when they tour England for a five-match Test series starting on June 20.

Asked about who will fill the void left in the Indian Test cricket set-up with Rohit and Kohli's departure, Vengasarkar said, "It is difficult to say who will replace them because it is up to (Ajit Agarkar) and Co. as they are selectors. They are observing FC matches (Irani Cup, Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy), and I think it's all up to them (selectors)."

Vengasarkar then showered praises on Shreyas Iyer for his current form. Iyer had a successful outing with the bat at the Champions Trophy 2025 in March, scoring 243 runs in five games at an average of 48.60. He carried his fine form into the IPL 2025, where he led his side (Punjab Kings) from the front as PBKS reached the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

In the process, Iyer became the first captain to lead three different franchises into the IPL playoffs (Delhi Capitals in 2020 and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024). Iyer's runs tally in the IPL 2025 currently stands at 435, including two half-centuries.

"He is a good player, there is no question about it and he's done very well over the years, he is an experienced player," said the veteran on being asked if Iyer's current form can help him fill the void left created after Kohli's retirement from the T20I and Test formats.

