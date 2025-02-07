I understand why he opened the batting: Konstas hails Head as 'legend of the game'

New Delhi, Feb 7 After being sent back from Australia’s ongoing tour of Sri Lanka, young opener Sam Konstas said he understands why Travis Head opened the batting at Galle and called the swashbuckling left-hander as the legend of the game.

After shining in last two Tests against India, including hitting a rollicking 60 on debut in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Konstas was selected on Australia’s ongoing tour of Sri Lanka.

But was dropped in favour of Head being promoted up the batting order for the first game won by Australia. Ahead of the second match, Konstas was sent back home and will now play for New South Wales in their Sheffield Shield game against Queensland at The Gabba.

“I felt like I was very privileged to be in the squad. And obviously learning from the best players like Steve Smith, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja and how their methods are different in those conditions. I learnt quite a bit.

“I understood the reasons why. For me, it is just a great learning curve and if I do get another opportunity with the Test team, I will grab it with both hands. I understand why Travis Head opened the batting because he is a legend of the game and he has been dominating,” Konstas was quoted as saying by CODE Sports on Friday.

Speaking about the chance to play domestic cricket, Konstas remarked, “This is going to be my first time at the Gabba and obviously hopefully (NSW) we will build a bit of momentum and make the final.”

Konstas will face a Queensland bowling line-up that will include seam-bowling all-rounder Michael Neser, who took 10 wickets in Queensland’s first two Shield games of the season before injuring his hamstring while playing for Australia A against India A last year.

