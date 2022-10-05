IBA allows Ukrainian boxers to compete under their flag

Lausanne, Oct 5 The International Boxing Association (IBA) has allowed Ukrainian pugilists to compete under their flag in the upcoming competitions.

"Athletes of Ukraine will compete under IBA Ukrainian team and represent their flag, despite the fact that the Ukrainian Boxing Federation was temporarily suspended on September 23," the IBA said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the IBA Board of Directors decision, Ukrainian anthem is to be played at the venues, should the athletes claim a gold medal, while Ukrainian technical officials will be allowed to officiate the events, as per Rule 25.5.1 of IBA Technical & Competitions Rules.

"IBA strongly believes that athletes should not suffer, no matter of circumstances, and should be able to represent their country with pride," the statement further read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor