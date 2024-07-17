ICC Development Awards: Six nations recognised for transformative contributions to global cricket

Dubai, July 17 In a significant recognition for transformative efforts in Associate Members, Mexico, Oman, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Nepal, and Scotland have been honoured with the ICC Development Award for 2023. The prestigious awards highlight groundbreaking initiatives by ICC Associate Members with these nations receiving accolades across six categories.

The winners were selected from a 21-nation shortlist by the ICC Development Awards Panel, acknowledging their substantial contributions to growing the game globally.

Mexico feted for Cricket in Prisons programme

Mexico was celebrated for its innovative programs, including sending a team to the Street Child Cricket World Cup in India and launching the unique Cricket in Prisons initiative. This program aims to aid inmate rehabilitation through cricket sessions in Mexico City prisons.

Chairman of Mexico Cricket, Ben Owen, expressed immense pride in the recognition, emphasizing that it validates the tireless efforts of volunteers and enhances the credibility of cricket in Mexico.

“It is first and foremost a truly meaningful recognition at the highest level, that our volunteers who have put in so many hours are both valued and respected," he said to ICC. "It also shows our stakeholders, such as our National Sports Ministry, as well as current and future sponsors that cricket in Mexico is indeed on a huge growth trend and this recognition will accelerate conversations we are already having on multiple levels."

Oman gets Female Cricket Initiative award

Oman received accolades for its Cricket4Her programme, aimed at reshaping the landscape of women's cricket in the country. The initiative has led to a surge in participation, with 16 teams in softball tournaments and nine teams transitioning to hardball cricket league play. Chairman of Oman Cricket, Pankaj Khimji, highlighted the program's impact and expressed hopes of further expanding women's cricket across schools, colleges, and local communities.

“We hope that we are able to take this to the next level, adding more schools, colleges, and girls from local communities," he said. "Harnessing the family factor into cricket is going to be the major success factor for cricket in Oman.”

The Netherlands' outstanding achievements in 2023, particularly their qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and notable wins against South Africa and Bangladesh, earned them well-deserved recognition. Monica Visser, Chief Executive of the KNCB, lauded the team's dedication and the strategic vision of head coach Ryan Cook.

"The national men’s team had an incredible year in 2023, first by qualifying in Zimbabwe for the World Cup and then by strong performances in the World Cup itself by beating South Africa and Bangladesh," she said.

“It was an amazing experience, triggered by a clear philosophy and the result of hard work from Ryan Cook and his staff as well as the players’ commitment and aspirations. Playing in the World Cups has inspired many. The performances of our national teams, men and women, have boosted the growth of Dutch cricket."

Associate Member Women’s Performance of the Year

The UAE women's team made headlines with its unbeaten run at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, culminating in a victory against Thailand. This success laid the groundwork for their Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign. Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board, expressed pride in the team's achievements and acknowledged the extensive efforts in promoting women's cricket.

"Over the last few years, we have laid special emphasis on promoting and developing women’s cricket and it is heartening to see those efforts have now started to bear fruit," Usmani said.

“This success has been possible due to the hard work and the training that these girls undergo at our facilities.

“We are happy with the progress of our team as they continue to rise in their rankings while their upward curve is evident from their outstanding performance in the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi."

Nepal get Digital Fan Engagement Initiative Award

Nepal's remarkable growth in fan engagement, illustrated by a 400% increase in Facebook reach, was a highlight of their 2023 success. Paras Khadka, former men's captain and secretary of the Cricket Association of Nepal, praised the collective efforts of the cricket community and the unwavering support of fans. The association's digital strategies have deepened the connection between fans and the game, fostering a vibrant cricket culture in Nepal.

“This recognition reflects the collective effort of our entire cricket community including our fans who have been one of our greatest strengths over the years," he said. “

"Our digital strategies have brought fans closer to the game, meaning a deeper connection and passion for cricket in our country, and this accolade inspires us to continue our mission of growing the game and engaging our fans in new and exciting ways.''

Cricket 4 Good Social Impact Initiative of the Year - Scotland

Cricket Scotland, in partnership with the charity Beyond Boundaries, received accolades for their inclusive cricket programs supporting disadvantaged and underrepresented groups. These initiatives include disability clubs, free community sessions, and efforts to boost women's and girls' cricket. Nicola Wilson, head of development for Cricket Scotland, emphasized the importance of collaboration in transforming lives.

“Our partnership (with Beyond Boundaries) covers so many aspects of the work we do; this includes our Disability Champion Clubs, the growth of women’s and girls’ cricket through the Wee Bash, the Female Coach Development Programme, and the Women’s Beyond Boundaries T20 Scottish Cup, and the HOWZAT programme for five to 11-year-olds," she said.

“It is fantastic to see the success of these programmes, which have positively impacted so many people across Scotland, being given global recognition.”

