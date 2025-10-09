ICC launches Women’s Cricket Week in alignment with World Cup in India

Dubai, Oct 9 The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the launch of the inaugural ICC Women’s Cricket Week, a landmark initiative aimed at promoting and celebrating women’s game globally.

The event will take place from October 16 to 22 in alignment with the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, which is being hosted in India.

The ICC Women’s Cricket Week will be held annually to raise the visibility, participation, and profile of women’s cricket worldwide. The initiative encourages national governing bodies to engage in meaningful and locally relevant ways, ensuring that the celebration of women’s cricket reaches communities in every part of the cricketing world.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah praised the launch as another important milestone in the sport’s evolution, noting the unprecedented momentum surrounding women’s cricket in recent times. “This year has already marked a turning point for women’s cricket, with record-breaking crowds, landmark performances, and an unmistakable sense of momentum building around the game,” Shah said. “The launch of the ICC Women’s Cricket Week is another proud milestone — a celebration not just of the players on the world stage, but of every girl picking up a bat or ball, dreaming of what’s possible. It gives our Members, from Full to Associate, a meaningful opportunity to participate in the global narrative and shape the future of the women’s game in their own communities.”

The initiative was endorsed earlier this year by both the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee and the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee, highlighting the organisation’s enduring commitment to strengthening women’s cricket at all levels. It aligns with the ICC’s wider mission to develop sustainable frameworks that promote participation, leadership, and visibility for women in the sport.

Several Full Members have already committed to the campaign with innovative plans that will run alongside the global celebration. The England and Wales Cricket Board will concentrate on promoting recreational cricket and generating excitement ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. In South Africa, Cricket South Africa will host a full-day event at the high school of Proteas wicketkeeper Karabo Meso, which will include a panel discussion, mini-cricket matches, and a friendly game featuring former South African players. New Zealand Cricket has already organised a “Mini World Cup” for young girls, aimed at inspiring early engagement with the game.

Many Associate Members have also expressed their support, with their activities focusing on three main areas: community watch parties to unite fans and raise awareness of women’s cricket; educational programmes for female coaches and teachers to tackle the shortage of women leaders in the sport; and women’s participation events such as local festivals and competitions organised under the ICC’s criiio programme.

