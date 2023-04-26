"If we are at fault.... will face punishment," says Bajrang Punia

New Delhi [India], April 26 : India's ace wrestler Bajrang Punia asserted that the wrestlers are willing to face punishment if their charges against the World Wrestling Federation (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are proven wrong.

The wrestlers are demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by women grapplers and overall the federation, was hopeful of getting justice from the Supreme Court as there is no one above the law. Punia and the other wrestlers are willing to go back once justice is served.

"We will go when we get justice. If we are at fault we are ready to face punishment. We hope that Supreme Court will serve justice and we will move forward according to directions given by the legal team," Punia said while talking to the media.

Along with this Punia also claimed that the victims are being bribed and threatened, and he further went on to say that more names will come forward if tests are conducted on Brij Bhushan Singh.

"Why don't we have those sources? He says that he is innocent but the victims are being threatened and they are trying to bribe the victims, an innocent person does not resort to such activities. We are innocent people we train here and then we sit here the full day we are not going anywhere to convince someone."

"It doesn't matter what he says whether he is innocent or I didn't commit such deeds. Did you ask him that did he do such things? Did you ask him to give a proof? You didn't do this so you should ask him about that. You can conduct a test of him as well as the players. There are not seven girls there are a lot of girls. A lot of names will come forward," Punia added.

Punia also went to meet their advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal at the latter's house. Later, speaking with media persons, Punia said the grapplers, who sat in protest near the Jantar Mantar demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by women grapplers and an overall of the federation, were hopeful of getting justice from the Supreme Court as there is no one above the law.

"We are holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the hope of justice. We had been awaiting justice for the last 3 months but didn't get it. Hence, we have been forced to launch fresh protests outside Jantar Mantar. The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of this matter, terming it serious. This gives us hope of justice soon," Punia told reporters after meeting Kapil Sibal.

After the wrestlers went public with their allegations against the WFI president in January, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced the formation of an oversight committee, led by star pugilist MC Mary Kom, to probe the claims. Pending the report by the oversight committee, the WFI president was asked to step aside from the day-to-day activities of the federation.

