Ikshan shines with triple win; Banteilang scores double in Motocross Nationals

Bengaluru, Sep 23 Teen sensation Ikshan Shanbhag of Petronas TVS Racing stole the show at the inaugural round of the FMSCI Indian National Motocross Championship, clinching all three motos to bag the overall title and Best Rider tag at the custom-built Tribal Adventure Café track near Bengaluru.

The 18-year-old from Satara displayed grit and flair in front of a packed crowd, bouncing back from a first-lap crash in the opening moto to script a thrilling come-from-behind victory. Astride his TVS TR 300, Ikshan carried the momentum into the next two motos, pulling off daring overtakes and clocking the fastest lap of the weekend (01min, 06sec). His triple triumph underlined his growing stature, with runner-up finishes going to multiple national champion Rugved Barguje, while Jinendra Sangave took third overall.

Teammate Banteilang Jyrwa of Shillong added more silverware for the factory outfit with wins in the Indian Open and Indian Expert classes, completing a memorable double. He edged past Imran Pasha, also of TVS, in a close fight in the Open category and later dominated the Expert field ahead of Kathir and Faraz Pasha.

The championship also celebrated emerging talent, with Bhairav winning the Junior MX1 (12–14 yrs, 85cc), and Vismay topping the Junior MX2 (U-11, 65cc). In the Indian Novice class, Shailesh edged Kathir, while Faraz Pasha completed the podium ahead of veteran Sanjay Somashekar.

A highlight was the spirited ride by Aleena Mansur Shaikh, the only woman competitor, who impressed with a podium finish in Junior MX1’s second moto, underscoring motocross’s growing inclusivity.

The event, reinventing a national motocross championship after two decades, was promoted by Auto Man’s Abijit Shetty, organised by Ramakrishna Race Performance Management and DJ Design Racing, with strong backing from VM Sports Foundation.

“We are planning four more rounds, with winners crowned as the first-ever Motocross National Champions,” said promoter Abijit Shetty. Riders praised the professionalism of the event, despite a brief rain delay. “The track was technically superb, and the schedule ran smoothly,” said Ikshan.

The successful launch marks a significant revival for motocross in India, promising an exciting season ahead for both riders and fans.

