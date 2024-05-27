'I'm finally getting there now': Marsh gives injury update ahead of T20 WC

Trinidad, May 27 Australia captain Mitchell Marsh is confident that he has fully recovered from his hamstring issue and is ready to start his side's ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign.

The all-rounder injured his hamstring early in the IPL and hasn't played since. However, ahead of the T20 World Cup, Marsh looked in good form during a training session in Trinidad and he will be fit to face Oman in their opener in Barbados on June 5.

"It's been progressively slow, but I'm finally getting there now and looking forward to getting stuck into the tournament. Initially, we thought it was a three-weeker, but with tendons, they can take a little bit longer and you've sort of got to go on feel," Marsh told Cricket Australia.

"Once I was ruled out of the IPL, we've certainly taken our time to get right. And I feel lucky that I've had that bit of extra time, a little bit of time at home to refresh," he added.

Marsh hasn't played since leaving the IPL nearly a month ago due to injury and hasn't resumed bowling yet. However, he may need to contribute overs if Australia decides to play only three specialist bowlers, as suggested by coach Andrew McDonald.

"I'm probably still a little while off (bowling) – I'll start bowling hopefully soon. Get through these practice games as a batter and then we'll ramp it up," said Marsh.

"We're lucky that we've got so many options with the ball and so much talent with Stoin, Greeny. I'll bowl when I need to bowl. I thought (this injury) was a three-weeker. Now it's been seven (weeks). With tendons it's a little bit on feel.

"Once I was ruled out of the IPL, we certainly took our time. I'm exactly where I need to be with all the planning leading into the World Cup, I'll be ready to go," said Marsh.

