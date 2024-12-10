"Immense pride": PM Modi hails India contingent for historic performance in Asia Pacific Deaf Games

New Delhi [India], December 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to the Indian contingent for their historic performance at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 68-member Indian team, including 42 men and 26 women, captured an unprecedented 8 gold, 18 silver and 29 bronze medals to finish fifth among 21 countries, their best-ever performance in the quadrennial tournament since its inaugural edition in 1984.

PM Modi took to X to congratulate the talented athletes for their "record-shattering performance" at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games.

"Congratulations to our Indian contingent for a historic performance at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur! Our talented athletes have brought immense pride to our nation by winning an extraordinary 55 medals, making it India's best ever performance at the games. This remarkable feat has motivated the entire nation, especially those passionate about sports," PM Modi wrote on X.

Previously, the Indian team had clinched five medals (two gold, three Silver) in the 2015 edition in Taiwan, ending ninth out of 23 countries. The 2019 edition was cancelled due to political unrest in Hong Kong.

The Indian team won 28 medals (5 gold, 12 silver, 11 bronze) in athletics, their highest-ever medal haul, six medals in badminton (three silver, three bronze), three medals in chess (one silver, two bronze), seven medals in judo (two Gold, five bronze), three medals in table tennis (one silver, two bronze) and eight medals in wrestling (one gold, one silver, six bronze).

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) organised discipline-wise training camps prior to the Asia-Pacific Deaf Games for the 68 athletes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, SAI NCOE Sonepat and SAI Regional Centre Lucknow. SAI also provided financial support towards travel and accommodation in Malaysia.

