Inaugural edition of Indian Navy Half Marathon in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 1 : The inaugural edition of the Indian Navy Half Marathon (INHM) will be held on February 2 in the national capital the Ministry of Defence said.

Over ten thousand participants are expected to compete across three race categories, 21.1 km, 10 km and 5 km runs, making it an inclusive event for runners of all calibres and backgrounds.

Preparations are underway to deliver an unforgettable experience for every participant. The event will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the race route covering India Gate and the historic Kartavya Path. INHM will be flagged off by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh L Mandaviya. In addition, the event will also be graced by senior officers and distinguished personalities from the Armed Forces, civilian guests and renowned sportspersons.

To celebrate the dedication of the most committed runners, The Indian Navy Slam - a prestigious honour awarded to those who complete all four races organized by the Indian Navy in Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, and New Delhi. This distinctive recognition embodies the discipline and determination of the Indian Navy, reflecting the perseverance and grit of runners.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Associate Partner and the event has garnered strong support from key agencies, with the Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) playing pivotal roles in ensuring the event's success.

The event aims to celebrate the spirit of fitness, discipline, and national pride. With a striking race route, esteemed dignitaries, and the unwavering support of key partners, the event is set to inspire all participants. "With this inaugural edition, the Indian Navy reaffirms its commitment to foster a culture of health, resilience, and camaraderie. We eagerly anticipate an exhilarating race day on February 2 and look forward to welcome all participants to this spectacular sporting event in the heart of New Delhi" the statement read.

