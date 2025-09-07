Inaugural Indian Healthcare League launched, Pujara graces event as chief guest

New Delhi [India], September 7 : The inaugural Indian Healthcare League (IHL) was inaugurated as a groundbreaking sporting platform dedicated exclusively to doctors. More than a wellness initiative, the league positions itself as a powerful movement with a dual purposeplacing the spotlight on cancer awareness as its primary mission and championing the mental well-being of healthcare professionals as its secondary objective.

With this, IHL is set to become one of India's most transformative and impactful doctor-centric initiatives. Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was present at the launch event on Saturday in Delhi.

Speaking during the launch, Cheteshwar Pujara said as quoted by IHL press release, "The Indian Healthcare League is a truly unique initiative that celebrates the wellness of those who dedicate their lives to keeping us healthy. Its mission of spreading cancer awareness and strengthening mental well-being among doctors makes it far more than a sporting eventit is a movement for change. I believe this league has the potential to grow into India's second biggest, inspiring not just doctors but society at large to embrace fitness, preventive health, and sport."

Healthcare professionals are the backbone of society, yet their own physical and mental health often takes a back seat due to demanding schedules, long hours, and stressful environments. The Indian Healthcare League was conceived to address this gapproviding doctors with opportunities to rejuvenate, connect, and thrive through the joy of sport, while also advocating for cancer awareness and mental health conversations within the medical fraternity and society at large.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Rahul Mangal, CMD, Whitecoat Sports, said, "At Whitecoat Sports, we strongly believe in a Doctor-First ethos. The Indian Healthcare League is not only about promoting fitness but also about addressing two critical priorities of our timescancer awareness and mental well-being. By giving doctors, a platform to engage in sport, we aim to create a ripple effect where healthier doctors lead to stronger communities, while the league simultaneously raises awareness on issues that affect millions across India."

The launch event was graced by Pujara as a chief guest, alongside distinguished dignitaries as guests of honours including:

-Dr. G. K. Rath - Ex. Director NCI Jhajjar, AIIMS; Ex. Chief BRAIRCH, AIIMS Delhi; Ex. HOD Radiation Oncology, AIIMS Delhi

-Dr. Balram Bhargava - Ex. Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research; Ex. HOD Dept. of Cardiology, AIIMS

-Dr. Anil Jain - Ex. Hon'ble Member Rajya Sabha; President, All India Tennis Association; Laparoscopic Surgeon, Apollo Hospital Delhi

-Dr. Kaushal Verma - Dean Academics, AIIMS Delhi

-Dr. Harit Chaturvedi - Chairman, Oncology, Max Institute of Cancer Care

-Dr. Gaurav Aggarwal - Executive Vice President, Zonal Head, Max Hospital (Vaishali & Lucknow)

-P. N. Arora - Managing Director & Chairman, Yashoda Medicity, Ghaziabad

-Adv. Amit Sharma - Chairman, Nivok Super-specialty Hospital

Also, present were, Sejal Mehta, Director, Whitecoat Sports Pvt. Ltd.; Dr Adheer Yadav & Dr Prashant Vayshya, Promoters, Whitecoat Sports Pvt. Ltd.; Dr Bhagwan Vishnoi and Mr SunilKumar Sharma were also present in the event.

The inaugural season of the Indian Healthcare League features six dynamic franchises representing different regions of the country: Delhi Aavataars, Gujarat Lionhearts, Rajasthan Lake-city Warriors, Maharashtra Med Titans, Haryana Juggernauts, and Uttar Pradesh Super Kings. These teams will compete in a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship, showcasing how healthcare providers can balance professional commitments with fitness, teamwork, and community advocacy.

Nishant Mehta, CEO, IHL added, "Doctors spend their lives taking care of others, but rarely get the time to care for themselves. With the Indian Healthcare League, we are not only helping doctors focus on their own wellness but also using sport as a platform to highlight cancer awareness and mental health. This dual mission ensures that the league impacts both the medical community and society, ultimately leading to healthier doctors, stronger awareness, and better patient outcomes."

The IHL reinforced Whitecoat Sports' vision of redefining doctor wellness in India by blending healthcare advocacy, cancer awareness, and mental well-being with sport-centric engagement. Its mission remains rooted in combining a dedication to medicine with a commitment to joyful, competitive sporting events that enhance both personal wellness and patient care.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor