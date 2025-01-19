Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup ends on historic note with India securing men's, women's titles

New Delhi [India], January 19 : The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi concluded on a historic note with India securing the titles in both men's and women's competitions.

In a masterclass of speed, strategy, and skill, the Indian women's kho kho team scripted history by clinching the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 title at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on a magical Sunday night. The Women in Blue dominated Nepal in a spectacular final, sealing their victory with an emphatic score of 78-40. The men's team also secured a 54-36 win over Nepal in the title clash.

A brisk start epitomized Turn 1 as the Indian attackers took charge of proceedings. Three batches in, the Nepal women were out by simple touches on 7 occasions, with 14 points to India's name. Skipper Priyanka Ingle was in the best of form for her team with multiple touchpoints to her name, as the Indians started off in an exceptional manner. This was enough to take the Women in Blue to 34 points and prevent a single Dream Run for the Nepal team.

Manmati Dhami got Vaishnavi Pawar, and Samjhana B eliminated Priyanka Ingle but Chaithra B took India's first batch of Turn 2 into the Dream Run. It wasn't for long though, as Dipa completed the ALL OUT just moments later. This got the side back into the game but they only managed to score 24 points at the end of Turn 2, with an 11-point deficit at halftime.

Team India was once again a dominant force in Turn 3, never allowing the Nepal defenders to settle in their stride. Dipa BK was a regular for Nepal but it went in vain throughout, ensuring that the Indians edged closer to the trophy..

Chaithra B was the orchestrator of the Dream Run for India, taking the score to a massive 78 points in Turn 4. Their batch went on for a massive 5 minutes and 14 seconds, closing out the game for India and confirming them as the first-ever champions of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

India's path to glory included commanding victories over South Korea, IR Iran, and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by a triumph against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals and a masterful win over South Africa in the semi-finals. This historic achievement not only crowns India as the inaugural world champion but also marks a watershed moment for this Indigenous sport on the global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the women's team on their accomplishment, saying that the win has brought back the spotlight on India's one of oldest traditional sports.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork. This triumph has brought more spotlight to one of India's oldest traditional sports, inspiring countless young athletes across the nation. May this achievement also pave the way for more youngsters to pursue this sport in the times to come," tweeted PM Modi.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue dominated the final against Nepal with a commanding 54-36 victory, led by outstanding performances from captain Pratik Waikar and tournament standout Ramji Kashyap.

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup finals witnessed an illustrious gathering of dignitaries, adding prestige to this historic sporting event. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Supreme Court Judge Shri Pankaj Mithal, and Hon'ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju graced the occasion with their presence. Also present were Odisha's Minister of Sports & Youth Services and Higher Education, Shri Suryabanshi Suraj, International Kho Kho Federation President Shri Sudhanshu Mittal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Joint General Secretary Shri Krishna Gopal ji. Their attendance showed the significance of this milestone event in Kho Kho's journey from a traditional Indian sport to a global phenomenon on its way to being an Olympic Sport.

Attacking first, an exceptional skydive by Ramji Kashyap got Nepal's Suraj Pujara. Suyash Gargate then touched Bharat Sahu to give India a great start with 10 points in just 4 minutes. Skydives were the name of the game for the Men in Blue, and this ensured a bright start for the side in Turn 1, preventing the Dream Run for their opponents. At the end of the turn, the scoreline was 26-0 in favour of the Indians a perfect start for the side.

In Turn 2, Nepal was not able to match Team India's levels but did prevent the side from going on a single Dream Run. Aditya Ganpule and skipper Pratik Waikar carried the team through this turn, and despite regular touches from the likes of Janak Chand and Suraj Pujara, the side carried a 26-18 lead into the second half of the clash.

India was in their stride in Turn 3, displaying unwavering confidence throughout. Captain Pratik Waikar shone on the mat with multiple skydives and with the support of Ramji Kashyap, another star of the tournament. Aditya Ganpule was also at his finest, and the team's collective effort took the score to 54-18 entering the final turn of the match and the tournament.

Nepal fought hard in Turn 4 in their bid to come back against Team India. But the defenders, once again led by Pratik Waikar and this time Sachin Bhargo fondly known as Chingari proved too strong. Mehul and Suman Barman were equally impressive, and this sealed a much-deserved trophy for Team India as the score read 54-36 at the end of the final.

The team's journey to the championship was nothing short of remarkable. India showcased their dominance throughout the tournament, beginning with convincing victories over Brazil, Peru, and Bhutan in the group stages. Their momentum continued through the knockout rounds, where they outclassed Bangladesh in the quarterfinals before overcoming a strong South African side in the semifinals.

