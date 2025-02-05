InBL Pro U25 2025: Chennai Heat clinch 74-66 win over Gujarat Stallions

New Delhi [India], February 5 : Chennai Heat beat the Gujarat Titans 74-66 on the fourth day of action in the InBl Pro U25 at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium today. The Heat built a double digit lead in the first half with Shakem Johnson and Keith Kiner doing majority of the scoring. They held on to their lead despite immense pressure from the Stallions towards the end of the game to get their second consecutive win in the league, a release said.

Both teams began the game on the front foot but Chennai Heat edged ahead as their captain Arvind Kumar, racked up five points within a couple of minutes. The Stallions kept up with the Heat courtesy of a three pointer from Prince Tyagi while Jock Perry helped his team with rebounds and points in the paint. And Trendon Hankerson pitched in with a three pointer to grant his team a seven point lead halfway through the quarter. However, Keith Kiner caught fire towards the end of the quarter to bring the Heat back on level terms with a trip to the line and a three pointer. Shakem Johnson, completed the comeback soon after, hitting a buzzer beater three to make it 20-17 for the Heat.

Arvind Kumar converted a tough layup to boost his team to a five point lead out of the quarter. Sejin Mathew joined the party, driving down the baseline and hammering it home to make it a nine point lead soon after. The Heat looked to find their groove as the quarter progressed and Keith Kiner provided the push, blazing down the court for a two handed flush on a fast break. Tad Dufelmeier caught fire towards the end of the quarter with step back jumper and a deep three to give his team a 12 point lead at the end of the first half.

Tad Dufelmeier and Jack Stanwix scored for the Heat out of the quarter with Sejin Mathew getting defensive rebounds to further extend their lead. But Jock Perry scored an open three along with a tip in to keep the Stallions in the game. Halfway through the quarter, Perry pulled an offensive rebound and put back the ball into the basket to bring the Heat's lead down to single digits. Both teams traded baskets for the rest of the quarter, ending the third quarter 61-53 in the Heat's favour.

The Heat looked to pull ahead as the last quarter began with Malok Majak driving into the lane and scoring under pressure. Amarendra Nayak and Trendon Hankerson scored back to back three pointers and the Stallions stepped up the intensity on defence to begin a comeback. However, the Heat maintained the lead courtesy of a three pointer from Shakem Johnson and went on to secure a 74-66 victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor