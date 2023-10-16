Inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will create deeper engagement for Olympic Movement: Nita Ambani

Mumbai, Oct 16 International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and founder chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita M. Ambani, said that the inclusion of cricket in the sports program for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games was a welcome addition that had the potential to attract a lot of new interest and opportunities for the Olympic movement across newer geographies in the world.

Cricket’s inclusion into the Olympics fold was formally ratified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, following LA28’s recommendation last week.

The IOC session is being held in India for only the 2nd time in history, returning to the country after 40 years.

"As an IOC member, a proud Indian, and an ardent cricket fan, I am delighted that IOC members have voted to include Cricket as an Olympic Sport in the LA Summer Olympics 2028!

"Cricket is one of the most loved sports globally, and the second most watched. For 1.4 billion Indians, cricket is not just a sport, it's a religion!" Nita Ambani said.

The historic decision to include cricket in the Olympics came at one of the epicentres of the sport - India. “I’m delighted that this historic resolution was passed at the one hundred and forty-first IOC Session taking place right here in our country in Mumbai," she added.

She hoped that the sport’s appeal around the globe would increase significantly with this announcement. "The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will create deeper engagement for the Olympic Movement in newer geographies. And at the same time, provides a boost to cricket’s growing international popularity."

Nita M. Ambani, who is the first Indian woman to become an IOC member, heralded the day as one of great joy for India. “I thank and congratulate the IOC and the LA Organizing Committee for their support of this landmark decision. It's truly a day of great joy and jubilation!”sheconcluded.

Cricket has only featured in one previous edition of the Olympics in 1900 when only two teams took part.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor