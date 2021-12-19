Increasing entries in National C'ship reflects the growing interest of athletes in Para-Badminton: Coach Gaurav Khanna

Indian para-badminton national coach Gaurav Khanna feels the increasing trend of entries in the National championship highlights the growing interest of athletes in the para-badminton.

Indian shuttlers had put on an outstanding show at the Paralympic Games 2020. Para-badminton made its debut at the Games and Indian shuttlers bagged four medals in the showpiece event.

"The increasing trend of entries in National championship reflects the fast-growing interest of athletes in Para-Badminton," said Gaurav Khanna in a statement.

"With the likes of Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar who secured gold at Paralympics and also Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award are inspiring younger generation to take up this sport which is a great sign for the coming years," he added.

With just a few days away from the biggest ever Para-Badminton National championship to be held in Odisha, Dhronacharya Awardee Gaurav Khanna is excited to witness the shuttlers in action.

"Over the years the National Para-Badminton tournament has seen a growth, in the year 2018 there were under 300 participants, in 2019 there were under 400 participants and now we have the largest ever para-badminton National ever to be conducted with more than 500 participants participating in the 3-day event," said Gaurav Khanna.

"This scale and magnitude has never seen before and I would like to congratulate and also wish them luck to Para Sports Association of Odisha and Odisha government," he added.

Para Sports Association of Odisha along with the Department of Sports and Youth services government of Odisha will organise the three-day mega event in which over 500 players will be participating.

The event will be held at two venues, Railway Indoor Stadium, Bhubaneswar in association with K.C. Memorial Trust, and Udaan Badminton Academy from December 24 to 26 under the Aegis of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and Badminton Association of India (BAI).

( With inputs from ANI )

