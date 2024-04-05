Ind v Aus Hockey Test Series: When and where to watch, date, time, venue

New Delhi, April 5 Indian men's hockey team will take on Australia in a five-match Test series that will help both teams gauge their preparations in their run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The series kicks off on April 6 followed by matches on April 7, 10, 12, and 13. All matches will be played at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth.

India are currently ranked at No. 4 in the FIH World Rankings, while Australia are at No. 5.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming India vs Australia: Hockey Test Series live coverage and broadcast:

What: India vs Australia: Hockey Test Series

When: April 6 - April 13, 2024

Where: Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth, Australia

Time: 2:00 PM (IST) onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

Television broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1 (HD), Sports18 - 3

Indian Men's Team for five-match test series against Australia:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

