Ind vs Eng: 'Bazball is a mentality that is driving the game forward, shame for the series that Virat will be missing', says Stuart Broad

Cape Town, Feb 12 England's much-hyped 'Bazball' style is winning fans around the world, and Test great Stuart Broad feels that it is a mentality that is driving the game forward.

The Ben Stokes-led side took a thrilling opening Test by 28 runs after overcoming a 190-run first innings deficit then went down guns blazing in a record 399-run chase in the second.

India had some nervy moments in winning the second Test as England came out roaring in their fourth-inning chase, with Zak Crawley hitting 73 and almost all the batsmen taking on the bowlers.

Enquired about his views on Bazball, Stuart Broad told IANS: "I love it. Series is currently one all at the moment but I think bazball has proven that it can work in every country. I think Hyderabad's performance is the most impressive performance of the England team.

"We won in Pakistan 3-0, we played well in New Zealand so 'Bazball' is a mentality that is driving the game forward. That's very entertaining for the crowd too."

"Well, I think, It was a wonderful spectacle watching the Test in Hyderabad when England were chasing and watching West Indies beat Australia at Gabba that was just spectacular Test match cricket. Amid the T20 format, I can see a window where every nation will be playing a Test match," he added.

Further talking about Virat Kohli's absence in the series, he said, "It's a shame for the series that he will be missing but India has won the last Test. Kohli is such a quality player, his passion, his fire but obviously personal matters always take precedence. But it gives a great opportunity to young players also. So someone in the Indian batting line up will standup at some stage."

Asked if his fans could see him play again? In leagues like SA20, the Test great said: "The way my mind works, I finish playing Ashes cricket. Lucky enough to hit my last ball for six and take a wicket on my last ball. I don't think you'll see me bowling again.

"I've spent a lot of time here (SA20) and the quality of bowling is outstanding and particularly the left arm bowling has lit up. There is a great generation coming through of young fast bowlers."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor