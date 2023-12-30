IND-W v AUS-W: Deepti takes 5/38 but Australia ride Litchfield, Perry fifties to reach 258/8

Mumbai, Dec 30 Off-spinner Deepti Sharma claimed a fifer but dropped catches by India Women and fifties by opener Phoebe Litchfield (63) and Ellyse Perry (50) helped Australia Women reach 258/8 in 50 overs in the second match of the three-ODI series at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Deepti was pressed late into the attack but claimed 5/38 runs in 10 overs which helped India leave Australia wobbling at 219 for 8. They could have restricted them to a smaller score if the fielders had held onto their chances.

Litchfield and Alyssa Healy (13) raised 40 runs for the first wicket but after the captain's departure, Ellysa Perry joined Litchfield to take the score past 100, raising 77 runs for the second wicket partnership. Australia reached hundred runs off 20.3 overs.

Perry completed her half-century off 46 balls, hitting five boundaries and one six. Litchfield too reached the mark soon, reaching fifty off 74 balls studded with six boundaries.

Tahlia McGrath (24) and Annabel Sutherland (23) as Australia reached 200 in 42.6 overs. Alana King (28 not out off 17 balls) and Kim Garth (10 off 10) added quickfire 39 runs for the ninth wicket as Australia reached 258/8 in 50 overs.

For India, Deepti claimed the wickets of Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland in a superb bowling effort.

Brief scores:

Australia Women 258/8 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 63, Ellyse Perry 50, Alana King 28 not out; Deepti Sharma 5-38) against India Women.

