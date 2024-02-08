India beat England to win the title in first-ever International Para Cricket Tournament

Ahmedabad, Feb 8 The Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team secured a 4-1 series victory over England during the country’s first-ever International Physically Disabled five-match T20 series organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI).

The five matches in the T20 series took place in Ahmedabad and were hosted by the Gujarat Cricket Association, under the patronage of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It featured intense matchups between the Indian and English physically challenged cricket teams during which India emerged victorious in four of them, securing a 4-1 series win against England.

The international physically disabled T20 cricket series marked a significant milestone for differently-abled cricket in India, providing a stage for talented para cricketers to showcase their skills and compete at an international level.

Sharing his thoughts on the series victory, Secretary General of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), Ravi Kant Chauhan said, “The continuous support from Svayam not only motivates us but also aids us in elevating differently abled cricket to new heights. The hosting of the International Physically Disabled T20 Cricket Series marks a significant milestone for differently abled cricket in India.

"We firmly believe in the inclusive nature of cricket as a sport, and our goal is to endorse Svayam's cause of promoting accessibility for all. I am convinced that with enhanced accessibility, our players can achieve greater success. This initiative also opens doors for increased participation from players in rural India,” he said.

