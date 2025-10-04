India Championship unveils the Lotus Trophy inspired by Indian heritage

New Delhi [India], October 4 : The India Championship on Saturday unveiled the Lotus Trophy, the official prize that will be presented to the winner of the inaugural championship. Made from premium crystal and inspired by two timeless symbols of India - the Taj Mahal and the lotus flower - the Lotus Trophy is a powerful emblem of elegance, heritage, and sporting excellence.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Lotus Trophy features a scalloped top edge that echoes the domes of the Taj Mahal. At its heart, the centrepiece is a 9-point lotus flower cut pattern, referencing the Lotus Temple and the cultural significance of the number nine. In Indian tradition and golf, nine holds power. It symbolises the final stretch, where champions rise under pressure and legacies are forged, as per a press release.

The stem of the trophy is crafted in the shape of a golf ball, anchoring the design in the sport while elevating its aesthetic to reflect the prestige of the event. The result is a trophy that is visually striking, full of symbolism, and rooted in Indian identity.

The India Championship, sponsored by DP World, marks another significant step in establishing India as a premier destination for world-class golf. It follows the successful staging of the 2010 Indian Open, won by Eugenio Chacarra, and builds on the growing momentum of the DP World Tour in the region.

The India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, leading up to the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

