India clinch 5-0 series win over Sri Lanka in PD Deepak Lohia Memorial Trophy 2025

New Delhi, May 5 The Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team concluded a dominant run in the PD Deepak Lohia Memorial Trophy 2025 with a clean 5-0 series win against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Monday.

Jointly organised by the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment, the series was played at Kini Cricket Ground, Bengaluru from April 26 to May 5, drawing strong support from players, partners, spectators, and disability rights advocates.

In the final match held in Bengaluru, India won the toss and opted to bat, setting a mammoth target of 191/5 in 20 overs. The Indian batters displayed remarkable composure and flair, giving the home side complete control. In response, Sri Lanka was bowled out for just 88 in 15.1 overs, wrapping up a commanding victory.

Narendra Mangore was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance in the final. Ravindra Sante was adjudged Man of the Series for his consistent contributions throughout the tournament.

The winning Indian team received a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, while the Sri Lankan team was awarded Rs 50,000, along with trophies in recognition of their commendable participation.

Ravi Kant Chauhan, general secretary of DCCI, remarked, "This clean sweep is a proud moment for Indian disability cricket. Our players have shown the country what true grit and discipline look like. This victory is not just a series win—it’s a step forward in making disability sports part of mainstream sporting culture."

Sqd. Ldr. Abhai Pratap Singh, joint secretary of DCCI, added, "The PD Deepak Lohia Memorial Trophy stands as a symbol of opportunity, equality, and excellence. This series has reinforced that athletes with disabilities deserve equal platforms, and our team has once again made the nation proud. We thank Sri Lanka for their spirit and sportsmanship."

