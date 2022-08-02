India clinch gold in men's table tennis

The Indian paddlers celebrate as Harmeet Desai wins the third game against Zhe Yu Clarence Chew and wins the tie 3-0. He defeats him 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 to help India beat Singapore 3-1 in the men's table tennis final. With this India win their second gold medal of the day. The pair of G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai won the open.