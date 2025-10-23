India continues impressive run at Badminton Asia U17, U15 C'ships 2025

Chengdu [China], October 23 : India's young shuttlers continued their impressive run on Day 2 of the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships 2025, with several standout performances securing Round of 16 berths across categories.

In the U-17 girls' singles, Lakshya Rajesh and Diksha Sudhakar turned in solid displays to storm into the pre-quarters. Lakshya eased past Chinese Taipei's Kuan Yi Lin 21-17, 21-11, while Diksha produced a strong comeback to beat China's Luo Ya Ru 17-21, 21-16, 21-11. Among the boys, Jagsher Singh Khangurra impressed with a commanding 21-14, 21-17 victory over China's Zhang Yu Feng, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

India's doubles contingent also looked sharp. The girls' doubles pair Deepak Raj Aditi and P. Vriddhi overcame Malaysia's Sue Mei Teoh/Zi Qing Wan 22-20, 21-12, while the U-15 mixed duo Hemanth Sri Sammetla and Sharayu Ranjane cruised past fifth-seed Singapore pairing Ng Yu Ze/Loo Kit Rei Chara 21-9, 21-11 to move into the Round of 16.

Anvi Rathore, Wazir Singh, and SL Dhakshan Sugumaran continued their winning start to the tournament, joined by the top-seeded girls' singles player, Shaina Manimuthu, who registered a 21-6, 21-10 victory against Malaysia's Jing Er Tan.

India had won a gold and a bronze in 2024, and one gold, one silver, and one bronze in 2023, with both editions taking place in Chengdu. A 36-member squad is fighting for silverware across two age categories this time around.

