India finish on top of Granada 10M World Cup medal standings

Granada [Spain], February 19 : India ended their International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 10M Juniors campaign in Granada, Spain, atop the medal standings with four gold, three silver and bronze medals each. On the final day of competitions on Sunday, Indian air rifle shooters shot well but narrowly missed the final cut.

Tilottama Sen and Mehuli Ghosh, both Paris 2024 quota holders, shot identical scores of 630.9 to finish in the 10th and 11th spots respectively. The eighth and final qualification spot went at 631.1, a difference of 0.2. Nancy also logged a creditable 629.5. Korean Eunji Kwon won gold in the event.

Olympian Divyansh Panwar was the best Indian performer in the men's 10m air rifle with a qualification effort of 629.8 which gave him 11th spot in the 60+ field. Further back were Kiran Ankush Jadhav (627.8) and Aishwary Tomar (626.5). Jiri Privratsky of the Czech Republic won gold here.

Indian juniors stole a clear march over their seniors in this World Cup edition.

