India finish on top with 15 medals at Changwon Shooting World Cup

The Indian men's 25m rapid fire pistol team including Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer bagged the silver medal on the last day of the ISSF World Cup Changwon 2022 in South Korea, on Wednesday.

The medal tally led India led them to the top spot on the table with five gold, six silver and four bronze medals. South Korea grabbed just one bronze on the final day and concluded the tournament with four golds, five silver and three bronze medals.

The Indian trio had made it to the final after coming through two rounds of qualification, completing second with 872 points and topped the second round with 578 for a shot at gold.

India started strongly to take a 10-2 lead. The experienced Czech trio then mounted a brilliant comeback to unsettle the young Indian shooting team.

In the mixed team skeet event, in-form Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala finished ninth out of 17 teams.

This is the second time this year that the Indian shooters had topped the ISSF World Cup medals table. India finished with the most gold medals (four) at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo.

( With inputs from ANI )

