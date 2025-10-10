India have every chance to deliver its best-ever performance at Asian Table Tennis C'ships: Sharath Kamal

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 Former paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal expressed confidence that Indian contingent will change the colour of medal at the Asian Table Tennis Team Championships 2025 after their bronze medal finish in the men's and women's team events in the previous edition.

The tournament is scheduled in Bhubaneswar from October 11-15 and will include only men’s and women’s team competitions. Additionally, it will serve as a qualifier for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships, with the top 13 teams in each category securing qualification.

“It’s wonderful to be back in Odisha. The last major event we played here was in 2019, and hosting the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar is truly special. India has been performing impressively — we won bronze medals in both men’s and women’s team events last time, and this year, we are determined to change the colour of those medals," Kamal said.

On India’s growing international standing, he added, "Our players are in excellent form. Manav Thakkar is currently World No. 39 in men’s singles, while our doubles and mixed doubles teams are ranked among the world’s top ten. With home support and familiar conditions, the Indian contingent has every chance to deliver its best-ever performance."

The ace paddler also lauded Odisha’s outstanding sports vision and infrastructure, saying, "The organisation here is world-class. It’s my first time at this stadium, and the entire sports complex is simply outstanding. Odisha has the capability to host major global tournaments across multiple disciplines. I’m confident the state will play a key role when India hosts mega international events in the future.”

Earlier this year, Kamal, a highly accomplished Indian table tennis player and one of the country’s most decorated, announced his retirement. He served as a flag bearer for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has won numerous medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Asian Championships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor