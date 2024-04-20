India looks to shoot-down remaining Paris quotas in Doha

New Delhi, April 20 India begins its quest to bag a maximum possible 24 Paris Olympic quota places in Shooting, with their men’s and women’s Trap shooting team taking the field in Doha on Sunday, to try and qualify for the finals of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun, in their respective events.

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Sandhu and Vivaan Kapoor will try and win the remaining available quota in men’s trap while Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer and Neeru will try and maximise India’s Paris spots in the corresponding women’s event.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Rajeshwaari Kumari have earned a quota place each in the men’s and women’s trap for India in earlier competitions. The qualification is spread over three days culminating with the finals of both events on Tuesday (April 23, 2024).

The Trap competition will be followed by the Skeet event for both men and women, where also India have two more quota places to win.

India have thus far won a record 20 Paris Olympic quota places in Shooting, including the maximum of eight each in the rifle and pistol disciplines and four in Shotgun.

After the Doha event, Shooters also have one final chance to qualify through the world ranking spots available.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor