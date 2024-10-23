India lose 2-0 to Germany in first match of bilateral hockey series

New Delhi, Oct 23 The Indian men’s hockey team went down 2-0 to reigning World Champion and Olympic silver medallists Germany in the first match of the Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Wednesday. Henrik Mertgens (4’) and Lukas Windfeder (30’) found the back of the net for Germany. Notably, Rajinder Singh made his debut for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in this match.

Germany made the first foray into India’s circle early in the game and Henrik Mertgens pounced on a stray ball in the shooting circle to beat Krishan Pathak and score the first goal of the game for Germany. With India struggling to find a foothold in the game Germany looked to double their lead and pegged India back into their own half.

Halfway through the quarter, India began moving the ball around with pace to bypass the German high press and went on to earn a penalty corner but Varun Kumar failed to equalise. However, Germany wrestled back control of the ball and ended the quarter 1-0 in their favour.

The second quarter saw India put Germany on the back foot in search of an equaliser. The pressure resulted in three penalty corners for India but Sanjay, Amit and Harmanpreet failed to capitalise on the opportunities.

With three minutes left in the quarter, India were awarded a penalty stroke but German goalkeeper Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji battered away Harmanpreet’s shot to maintain their lead in the game.

Germany initiated a counterattack in the last minute of the half and earned a penalty corner. Lukas Windfeder stepped up and found the gap between goalkeeper Suraj Karkera and postman Jarmanpreet Singh to double Germany’s lead heading into the second half.

India attempted to switch up the intensity in the third quarter but Germany matched them and ensured there was no clear goalscoring chance created for most of the quarter. At the five-minute mark, India earned another penalty-corner but Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji remained alert in goal to save Harmanpreet's flick.

Germany reacted quickly to rush up the pitch and earn a penalty corner of their own. Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak deflected Benedikt Schwarzhaupt‘s shot up and over and India initiated a counterattack of their own with Germany’s defence unsettled but Harmanpreet’s reverse shot only found the side netting.

Germany looked to further increase their lead as the last quarter began but Amit Rohidas was on hand to avert any danger. India, on the other hand, continued to rotate possession patiently in search of their first goal but were unable to create goal-scoring opportunities and the match ended 2-0 in Germany’s favour.

