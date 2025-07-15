India men's and women's cricket teams meet King Charles III

London, July 15 A day after the dramatic conclusion of the third Test at Lord’s, the Indian men's and women's cricket team met King Charles III at St. James’s Palace in London.

The visit came a day after the men's side narrowly lost to England by 22 runs in a gripping match that left the hosts 2-1 ahead in the five-match Test series. After sealing the first-ever T20I series win against England on their home soil, the Indian women's team are all set to take on the hosts in the three-match ODI series, starting from Wednesday.

Led by captain Shubman Gill, the Indian squad included vice-captain Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and head coach Gautam Gambhir. The team, dressed in formal attire, was introduced to the British monarch in the serene surroundings of Clarence House Garden. King Charles spent a few moments with the players, exchanging pleasantries and sharing light-hearted conversations.

Despite the recent defeat, the atmosphere during the meeting was cheerful. The players, who had fought hard in the Test match, welcomed the opportunity to unwind and enjoy a rare royal interaction. It was a special occasion, especially for younger members of the squad, many of whom were meeting a reigning monarch for the first time.

The match at Lord’s had been a roller-coaster. Chasing 193 in the final innings, India were bowled out for 170. Ravindra Jadeja played a fighting knock, scoring a gritty half-century while building partnerships with Nitish Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. England’s Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer turned the match in their team’s favour with a fiery spell in the morning session, dismissing key Indian batters in quick succession.

In the end, India fell just short of the target, with off-spinner Shoaib Bashir bowling Siraj to seal the win for England. The match drew praise from fans and former cricketers around the world for its intensity and quality.

With two matches left in the series and next to be played at Old Trafford from July 23, India will be aiming to bounce back and level things up.

