India officially bids to host the 2036 Olympics, Paralympics, confirms PT Usha

New Delhi [India], November 5 : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on October 1 formally sent a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission expressing India's interest in hosting the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

In a video posted on X, PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), reaffirmed India's commitment to hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, sharing insights on the country's ongoing efforts and vision for the prestigious event.

"During the IOC session in Mumbai last year, our Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji put forth his vision of India hosting the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in 2036. Since then, we have maintained regular communication with IOC President Thomas Bach and officials of the Future Host Commission. We had also engaged in the productive discussion with the IOC during the Paris Olympics. Our officers attended the executive program and the observer program organized by the IOC during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. These interactions and learning led to the submission of our letter of intent to host the 2036 Olympic Games in India in the early October this year. Despite some internal challenges with the IOA, our commitment to hosting the 2036 Summer Games remains steadfast. The IOA remains in continuous contact with the IOC and I am optimistic that India will be viewed as a gracious host," PT Usha said in the video.

https://x.com/PTUshaOfficial/status/1853835624085647387

India's ambition to host the 2036 Summer Olympics reflects a strong desire to contribute to the global sporting community and showcase the nation's capability to host such a grand event. The Indian sports fraternity and the government remain optimistic and committed to turning this vision into reality, aspiring to present India as a gracious host for the Olympic Games.

India ended its campaign at the recently concluded Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

