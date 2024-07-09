India pacer Siraj felicitated by Telangana CM

Hyderabad, July 9 India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, a member of the victorious T-20 World Cup team, met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Hyderabadi player over the team's victory and felicitated him.

Siraj, who returned to Hyderabad last week, presented a Team India jersey to the Chief Minister.

Former Indian cricket captain and state Congress Working President Mohammed Azharuddin, as well as Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy and other Congress leaders were also present on the occasion.

India won the T-20 World Cup on June 29 in Barbados by defeating South Africa in the final by seven runs. This was the first ICC trophy won by India in 11 years.

Siraj was the only member of the Indian team from Telangana. On his return last week, the fast bowler said they were excited and delighted to win the Cup eventually.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor