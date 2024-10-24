India-Pakistan Women's T20 WC clash set new attendance record in tournament's history

Dubai, Oct 24 The clash of arch-rivals between India and Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai saw the highest attendance at a group stage match in the tournament's history. The Group A match played on October 6 between the neighbouring countries drew an impressive crowd of 15,935.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the match by six wickets after comfortably chasing the target of 106 with seven balls to spare. They eventually missed out on the semi-final spot as defending champions Australia and New Zealand progressed to the knockout stage from Group A.

New Zealand went on to lift the title with a win over last year's runners-up South Africa last week.

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 was a landmark event for women’s cricket, drawing 91,030 fans during the tournament, an impressive 30% increase from the previous edition, the International Cricket Council said on Thursday.

The thrilling final between New Zealand and South Africa at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday saw 21,457 fans in attendance, a remarkable 68 percent increase from the last final in South Africa.

"The group stages and semi-finals also witnessed strong support, attracting 69,573 fans, a 21% rise compared to the previous edition, highlighting the expanding global appeal of women’s cricket," the ICC said in a release.

"The electric atmosphere in the stadium was a reflection of the UAE’s passion for high-level sporting events, an exciting indicator of the expanding interest in women’s cricket among new and diverse audiences," it added.

“Women’s cricket is reaching new heights, and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE is a shining example of the sport’s expanding impact. The impressive turnout demonstrates the growing global support for women’s cricket and the potential for hosting elite women’s sport in this region," ICC chief executive, Geoff Allardice said.

