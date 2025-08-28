"India ready to host global sporting events": Mansukh Mandaviya on bid for Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal to submit India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030 in Ahmedabad.

In a post on X, Mandaviya wrote, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji for approving the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to submit a bid for hosting the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030 in Ahmedabad by the Cabinet. Under the illustrious leadership of Modi ji, India has rapidly progressed towards becoming a sports superpower in the last 11 years. Today's decision demonstrates that we are fully prepared to host international competitions."

It also gave its approval to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required guarantees from the concerned Ministries, departments, and authorities, and sanctioned the required grant-in-aid to the Gujarat Government, in case the bid is accepted, as per a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Athletes from 72 countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games. It will also include participation of a large number of athletes, coaches, technical officials, tourists, and media persons, among others, visiting India during the Games, benefiting local businesses and generating revenue.

Ahmedabad is an ideal host city, offering world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture. Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.

Beyond sports, hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact, boosting tourism, creating jobs, and inspiring millions of young athletes. Apart from that, a large number of professionals will have opportunities in sports science, event operations and management, logistics and transport coordination, broadcast and media, IT and communications, public relations and communications, and other fields as well.

Hosting such a globally prestigious event will foster a strong sense of national pride and unity. It will provide a shared national experience and boost the morale of our nation. It will inspire a new generation of athletes to enter sports as a career option and encourage greater participation in sports at all levels.

If India's bid is successful, it will mark the country's second time hosting the Commonwealth Games, after New Delhi staged the event in 2010. The proposal is seen as a significant step towards strengthening India's position as a global sporting destination.

The government has been making consistent efforts to improve infrastructure, invest in athletes, and bring more international events to the country, with Ahmedabad emerging as a prime venue thanks to its world-class facilities.

