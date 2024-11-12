India refutes reports claiming Pakistan players visas denied for Asian Youth Scrabble Championship

New Delhi [India], November 12 : The Ministry of External Affairs has bashed away the reports denying visas to Pakistan players for the ongoing Asian Youth Scrabble Championship being held in the national capital, according to sources.

The Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championships 2024 is being held in New Delhi from November 10 to 12. Sources revealed that the Ministry of External Affairs has termed the reports "factually incorrect."

Sources also stated that 12 visas were issued to the Pakistani team on November 7. This included the defending champion of the Asia Cup and the reigning World Youth Champion.

"The Ministry of External Affairs has seen media reports on the denial of visas to Pakistani players for the ongoing Scrabble tournament in India. These reports are factually incorrect. 12 visas were issued to the Pakistani team on November 7, 2024, well in time for them to travel to India for these events. This included the defending champion of the Asia Cup and the reigning World Youth Champion," Sources stated.

Earlier reports claimed that the Indian High Commission had reportedly denied issuing visas to the majority of Pakistan scrabble players.

This comes amid India's refusal to go to Pakistan to play in the ICC Champions Trophy next year. India has firmly held the stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing 'security concerns'.

Previously, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla also stated that India would travel to Pakistan only if the Government of India permitted it.

BCCI has floated the idea of holding the ICC Champions Trophy in a hybrid model. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, fended off the idea by claiming that there have been no talks about hosting the tournament in a hybrid model.

