India secures a record-breaking 27 medals at Asian Para Badminton Championships 2025

Bangkok [Thailand], June 22 : Team India won 27 medals at the Asian Para-Badminton Championship 2025 in Thailand, marking its best-ever performance at the event. This includes four gold medals, 10 silver medals and 13 bronze medals.

India delivered a commanding performance at the Asia Para Badminton Championships 2025, held in Thailand from 17-22 June, showcasing the nation's growing dominance in para-badminton across multiple classifications. With medals in almost every category, the Indian contingent underlined both its depth and consistency at the continental level.

One of the tournament's most thrilling encounters came in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 final, where Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar battled past fellow Indians Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar in a gripping three-set match that ended 21-17 11-21 21-11. The bronze in the same category also went to India, with Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Abhijeet Sakhuja stepping onto the podium, as per a press release.

Reflecting on the tournament, Sukant Kadam said, "It was one of those finals where you have to dig deep and trust your training. The competition is getting stronger each year, and this gold is a result of staying focused on the small things that make a difference."

In the mixed doubles SH6 event, Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Krishna Nagar and his partner Nithya Sre gave it their all in a high-energy final against China's Lin Naili and Li Fengmei, narrowly missing the top spot and settling for silver after a 13-21, 21-19, 14-21 contest. Krishna also secured a bronze in men's singles SH6 and another in men's doubles SH6, where he partnered with Dhinagaran Pandurangan.

Krishna Nagar echoed the sentiment, adding, "These matches test you physically and mentally. Every medal counts, but more importantly, every match prepares us for the bigger goals ahead. We'll take the positives from here and keep building."

India's women athletes also made their mark. Nithya Sre was among the standout performers, winning silver in women's singles SH6 and another silver in women's doubles SH6 alongside Rachana Shaileshkumar Patel. In the women's doubles SL3-SU5 category, Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murgesan went down fighting in the final against China, while the bronze went to the pair of Mandeep Kaur and Manisha Ramdass.

India dominated the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 event, sweeping all three medals, with Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murgesan taking gold in a clinical straight-sets win over Ruthick Raghupathi and Manasi Joshi, while Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur earned bronze.

In men's singles SL4, Surya Kant Yadav earned a silver after a hard-fought final against Malaysia's Mohd Amin Burhanuddin, with Naveen Sivakumar taking bronze. Nitesh Kumar's golden run continued in men's singles SL3, where he defeated Indonesia's Muh Ai Imran in straight sets, with Umesh Vikram Kumar securing bronze.

In women's singles SL3, Mandeep Kaur took silver and Manasi Joshi added a bronze to her medal tally. Palak Kohli clinched silver in women's singles SL4, while Manisha Ramdass stood tall with gold in women's singles SU5, with teammate Thulasimathi Murgesan bagging bronze.

In the SU5 men's doubles category, Hardik Makkar and Ruthick Raghupathi secured silver, while Rajkumar and Chirag Baretha took bronze.

India also made its presence felt in the wheelchair events, with Prem Kumar Ale and Abu Hubadia winning bronze in men's doubles WH1-WH2. In the women's category, Alphia James and Pallavi Kuluvehalli secured bronze in women's doubles WH1-WH2, and Alphia added another bronze in women's singles WH2.

Gold Medalists

1. Nitesh Kumar MS SL3

2. Nitesh Kumar & Tulshimati Murgesan XD SL3-SU5

3. Mnisha Ramadas WS SU5

4. Nitesh Kumar & Sukant Kadam MD SL3-SL4

Silver Medalists

1. Krishna Nagar & Nithya XD SH6

2. Mandeep Kaur WS-SL3

3. Palak Kohali WS- SL4

4. Ruthick Raghupati & Manshi Joshi XD SL3-SU5

5. Nithya Sre WS-SH6

6. Nithya Sre & Rachna Patel WD-SH6

7. Suryakant Yadav MS-SL4

8. Jagdish Dilli & Naveen Shivakumar MD SL3-SL4

09. Ruthick Raghupati & Hardik Makkar MD-SU5

10. Manshi Joshi & Tulshimati Murgeshan WD SL3-SU5

Bronze Medalists

1. Manshi Joshi- WS SL3

2. Naveen Shivakumar - MS SL4

3. Abhijeet Sakhuja & Arbaz Ansari MD SL3 -SL4

4. Umesh Vikaram Kumar - MS SL3

5. Prem ale & Abu Hubaida MD - WH1-WH2

6. Alphia James & Pallavi Kaluvehalli M - WD WH1-WH2

7. Tulshimathi Murgesan - WS SU5

8. Krishna Nagar - MS SH-6

9. Krishna Nagar & D Pandurangan, MD- SH6

10. Chirag Baretha & Mandeep Kaur XD SL3-SU5

11. Chirag Baretha & Rajkumar MD SU5

12. Alphia James WS-WH2

13. Manisha & Mandeep WD SL3-SU5.

