India, Sri Lanka to host historic Women’s T20 World Cup for Blind 2025

Bengaluru, Sep 16 Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Tuesday confirmed Sri Lanka as co-hosts for the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, alongside India, from November 11 to November 25.

Originally planned across New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kathmandu (Nepal), the Executive Committee of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC), in its virtual meeting on September 15, finalised Colombo, Sri Lanka, as the neutral venue for fixtures involving Pakistan and as an additional host city for the tournament, owing to the prevailing situation in Nepal. CABI officials will soon begin consultations with their counterparts in Colombo to oversee arrangements.

The tournament will feature 21 league matches, two semi-finals, and a grand finale, with games spread across New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Colombo.

Speaking on the upcoming World Cup Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, chairman of CABI said, "This World Cup is more than just a tournament, it is a celebration of courage, skill, and inclusion. Hosting it in India is a matter of pride, and I am confident our girls will rise to the occasion, inspire millions, and make the nation proud."

The tournament will feature teams from Australia, England, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA. Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), the cricketing arm of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, is the proud organiser of this landmark World Cup, reflecting India’s leadership in creating equitable platforms for athletes with disabilities, especially women.

Earlier, the Indian women’s visually impaired team scripted history by winning gold at the 2023 IBSA World Games, where cricket for the blind made its debut. India defeated Australia in the finals, marking a glorious chapter in women’s blind cricket.

With the world watching, the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team is set to take guard, play fearless cricket, and script history on home soil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor