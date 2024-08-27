India to compete in OXY 2024 for first time, ESFI unveils student roster for Sochi

New Delhi, Aug 27 Team India (DOTA2) topped the leaderboard of the South Asia Qualifiers for OXY 2024, which were held online from August 22 to 26 and secured its slot for the main event which will be held from October 21 to 26 in Sochi, Russia.

The Indian team put on a stellar performance in the South Asian Qualifiers, dominating across, and secured 1st position amongst Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh, winning all but one of their matches. Their journey to the top was nothing short of remarkable, securing the top spot and, more significantly, earning their first-ever appearance at the prestigious Sochi-based tournament.

The OXY 2024 event organized by the Russian Esports Federation, officially titled "Открытые киберспортивные студенческие игры" (Open Esports Student Games), is poised to be a major international esports competition for students. This year marks India's debut in this prestigious event, which will feature 38 national teams from around the globe. India's participation adds an exciting new chapter to the country's expanding presence in the global esports arena.

ESFI President Vinod Tiwari commented on the response and the National Esports Championship 2024 (NESC24) selection, stating, “India’s participation in OXY 2024 is a tremendous opportunity for our student players, offering them invaluable exposure to high-level competition. This prestigious tournament will not only showcase their skills on a global stage but also mark a significant moment for Indian esports, highlighting our growing presence in the competitive arena.”

Team India was selected via the NESC24, one of India’s largest and most prestigious esports tournaments, which took place over seven days (Aug 12-19, 2024) and culminated in the crowning of Team Avengers as the winners. The five-member team, known as Team Avengers, includes Abhishek Yadav, Dhruv Kohli, Subhadeep Das, Nagaraj, and Manav Kunte. They secured their spot by winning the national DOTA 2 championship at the recently concluded NESC24, which was held with OXY 2024 in mind.

Team India, led by captain Abhishek Yadav, triumphed in a fiercely contested battle, earning the berth to represent the country in the prestigious international event. This team also was undefeated during the National Esports Championship 2024 (NESC24).

Looking ahead to the Sochi Games, Abhishek expressed, “We’re thrilled to have qualified for OXY 2024 as table toppers from South Asia. Our focus was on delivering our best in the regional qualifiers and securing a spot in the main event in Sochi, Russia, and I am extremely pleased with our dominant showing in the clashes against the region’s best.

"Qualifying for the main event is a milestone moment for the Indian esports community, and we will do everything possible to create a significant impact and showcase our talent on this global stage,” he said.

This will be the third edition of OXY and the Podium finishers will have a substantial prize pool of 5,000,000 Rubbles (Rs 45 lakh).

