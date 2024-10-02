India to host first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in 2025

New Delhi [India], October 2 : The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), in association with the International Kho Kho Federation, announced on Wednesday that the first Kho Kho World Cup in 2025, will take place in India.

The event will witness the participation of 24 countries from 6 continents and will feature 16 men's and 16 women's teams who will come together to celebrate the spirit of Kho Kho and foster global unity.

Kho Kho has its roots in India, and this World Cup will highlight the rich cultural heritage and competitive spirit of the sport. In recent times, the sport that started in the mud and has gone to the mat now has a global presence, with 54 countries playing the sport across the world.

Ahead of the World Cup, the KKFI plans to take the sport to 200 elite schools across 10 cities to promote the sport. The federation will also run a membership drive for the school students with the aim of registering at least 50 lakh players ahead of the World Cup.

Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event and said that the tournament will bring nations together.

"We are incredibly excited to host the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup. This tournament is not just about competition; it's about bringing nations together, promoting cultural exchange, and showcasing the beauty and intensity of Kho Kho to the world. Our ultimate goal is to see Kho Kho recognized as an Olympic sport by 2032, and this World Cup is the first step towards that dream," Mittal was quoted in a release from the Kho Kho Federation of India as saying.

The tournament will feature a week-long series of matches, with top-tier athletes from across the globe demonstrating their skills, agility, and teamwork.

Meanwhile, the Kho Kho World Cup aims to elevate this indigenous Indian sport to an international stage. By hosting this landmark tournament, the KKFI aspires to secure Kho Kho's place in the Olympic Games by the 2032 edition, marking a significant milestone in the sport's history.

