"India will win final": Indian Kho Kho men's team coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma

New Delhi [India], January 17 : India continued their impressive run in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, securing a commanding 71-34 victory over Bhutan at the IG Indoor Stadium on Thursday. The win guarantees India's position at the top of Group A and a place in the quarter-finals.

Speaking after the match, India's head coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma expressed confidence in his team's ability to clinch the title.

"India will win the final. We will win. We will try. We will play well and win. It is the quarterfinal, but we cannot say, because the matches, quarterfinal, semifinal...all the good teams...you have seen the matches, all the good teams have come up. When good teams clash with each other, naturally, anything can happen. Still, we will try. The teams we play against, all the matches, according to them, we will make our strategies; we will plan," Sharma told ANI.

Suyash Gargate, who was named 'Player of the Match', credited the team's preparation and strategy for their success. Reflecting on the tournament, Gargate emphasized the collective effort of the team.

"We are very happy today. We are focusing on each match and moving forward. A pool like ours, we will try to clear it first. Our match strategy is different for every game. The captain has given different responsibilities to everyone. The defenders are focusing on their defending, the attackers are focusing on attacking, and the allrounders are focusing on both," Gargate explained.

He also highlighted the importance of disciplined training and fitness, "Six months ago, we started the practice. We focused on the diet, the protein intake, and everything. It was good. From January 13 to 19, the World Cup was declared. It is a big platform that the game is being shown on TV. Everyone is recognizing it. Kho Kho should move forward like this."

Despite Bhutan's loss, coach Anup Chakraborty expressed pride in his team's efforts and the experience of participating in the World Cup.

"It was my first experience of the World Cup," Chakraborty told ANI.

"The players of Bhutan gave a good performance. As a coach, I gave coaching for two months. At first, it took me 15 days to make them understand what Kho Kho is and what the World Cup is. Daily, I used to take classes and show practicals."

Chakraborty also praised the organization of the tournament, calling it a momentous event for the sport.

"I have seen a lot of football and cricket. I have never seen such an opening, such a good opening and I want to say, this World Cup, as soon as it started, I feel, in closing, it will be the same. The media, the catererseveryone has made the World Cup so well and positioned it perfectly," he added.

As India gears up for the quarter-final, the team remains focused on its strategies and maintaining momentum. With confidence running high, both players and management aim to deliver their best performances in the matches ahead.

