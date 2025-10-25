India wins International Polo Cup 2025, beat Argentina 10-9 in nail-biting game

New Delhi [India], October 25 : The International Polo Cup 2025 witnessed a spectacular display of skill, speed, and sportsmanship as Team India triumphed over Team Argentina 10-9 in an electrifying match held at the Jaipur Polo Ground here on Saturday.

The event drew a distinguished audience of over a thousand guests, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Tourism, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The gathering also included Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, MP from Arunachal Pradesh; Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power, Member of Parliament, Kurukshetra and polo patron, celebrated poet Kumar Vishwas; Lt. Gen. V.M.B. Krishnan, Quarter Master General, Indian Army; and ambassadors and diplomats from several nations, underscoring the global stature of the event.

Team India, led by Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, delivered a commanding performance against the formidable Argentine side. From precision strikes to strategic plays, the match embodied the very essence of international polo with passion, power, and partnership, according to the press release from Indian Polo Association (IPA).

Speaking on the occasion, Kamlesh Sharma, CEO & MD, KogniVera IT Solutions, said, as quoted by the press release, "Polo represents grace, grit, and global friendship; it values that resonate deeply with KogniVera. Hosting and witnessing India's victory at the KogniVera International Polo Cup has been truly special. It's heartening to see this sport unite people across cultures and inspire excellence on and off the field."

Sharing his thoughts after the win, Simran Singh Shergill, Captain of the Indian Polo Team, said, "Winning against Argentina is an incredible moment for all of us. Every player gave their best, and the energy from the stands pushed us even further. It's a proud day for Indian polo."

The evening concluded in a grand trophy presentation ceremony, celebrating not just India's victory but the spirit of international camaraderie that defines the sport. The KogniVera International Polo Cup 2024 once again highlighted India's growing prominence on the global polo circuit and the timeless elegance of the game.

