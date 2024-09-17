Indian American Sahith Theegala commits to playing in Zozo Championship

Tokyo [Japan], September 17 : Indian American Sahith Theegala, who finished an impressive third at the recent TOUR Championship, the Playoffs finale, and has emerged as the rising star on the PGA TOUR will be making his third appearance at the ZOZO Championship next month.

The 26-year-old, who broke through for his maiden TOUR victory at the Procore Championship last September, had eight top-10s in the just concluded season.

Theegala, who is currently ranked 11th in the world, also earned his first US Team appearance to feature in the Presidents Cup against the International Team at Royal Montreal in Canada later this month. In 2022, he was T-5 on his debut at Zozo.

"One of the cool things about professional golf is that we get the opportunity to compete in different countries around the world, and Japan is one of my favourite countries. This will be my third time competing in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and I look forward to this challenging test of golf against a world-class field. I would love to win at this prestigious event," said Theegala, who finished runner-up at The Sentry and RBC Heritage earlier this year.

Tournament officials also announced that Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas, six-time PGA TOUR winners Rickie Fowler and Max Homa, and Presidents Cup stars Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im have also committed to play in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club from October 24-27.

They will join defending champion Collin Morikawa, two-time major winner Xander Schauffele, and rising stars Min Woo Lee and Will Zalatoris, in headlining Japan's premier PGA TOUR tournament which is offering a total prize fund of USD8.5 million.

"After a stellar 2024 season with two PGA TOUR victories and a historic bronze medal for Japan at the Paris Olympic Games, it is tremendous that Japan's leading golfer and our 2021 champion, Hideki Matsuyama, has committed to play in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once again," said Travis Steiner, Executive Director of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

"Our fans will also enjoy the opportunity to watch three of the TOUR's biggest stars in Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa. We look forward to welcoming Sahith Theegala, who is coming off an impressive third-place finish in the FedExCup, and International Team members, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim and Christiaan Bezuidenhout."

Matsuyama, 32, won the 2024 Genesis Invitational and FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events, to cement his stature as Asia's most successful golfer on the PGA TOUR by taking his career tally to 10 victories. He sweetened his year by winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games to deliver Japan's first medal in the men's golf competition. He also secured five additional top-10s, including a T9 finish at the FedExCup Playoffs finale, the TOUR Championship.

In 2021, he made history by winning the Masters Tournament to become Japan's first male major champion and capped his year by winning the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in front of his adoring fans.

"As a member of the PGA TOUR in 2024, I am delighted that the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP will once again be held in Japan, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those involved that help make this event possible each and every year. Winning this tournament at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club back in 2021, surrounded by all the amazing fans, engulfed in the most incredible atmosphere is something that I will never forget. I've won twice this year on the PGA TOUR and was also able to bring home the bronze medal from the Paris Olympics to Japan and I will give all that I've got to win again in front of my home crowd in Japan," said Matsuyama, who is presently ranked seventh in the world.

Fowler, whose maternal grandfather is Japanese, has featured in the last four editions of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with a best finish of T2 in 2022, where he led the field heading into the final round.

"It is always a privilege to compete in Japan due to my family heritage. The golf course at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club is a wonderful venue and has celebrated many great champions over the years. Outside of the tournament, we get to enjoy the Japanese hospitality, culture and great food which are always amazing. Ultimately, I'll be going over with the goal to put my name on the trophy," said Fowler.

The list of top-60 players from the FedExCup points list was finalized as of September 13, 2024.

The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP will feature a 78-man field who will compete four rounds with no cut. As one of eight official FedExCup Fall events, it will include designated players from the Japan Golf Tour Organization, which is a co-sanction partner.

