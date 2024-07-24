Indian boxing contingent reaches Paris ahead of Olympics 2024

Paris [France], July 24 : The Indian boxing contingent reached Paris on Wednesday ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

Lovlina Borgohain, who secured a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics will be in action during the boxing events starting from July 27 and concluding on August 10. Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen is all set to make her Olympic debut as a huge medal prospect for Team India.

The Boxing Federation of India took to X and shared a picture of the Indian boxers who have travelled to Paris to represent the country.

"Avengers Assemble. Our Boxers in all readiness," BFI wrote on X.

Avengers Assemble 💥📸 Our 🥊 in all readiness 💪 📸 : Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally#PunchMeinHaiDum#Paris2024#2daystogo#Boxing pic.twitter.com/KcLcOOF60y — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 24, 2024

The 16 sports where India will be competing during Paris 2024 are: Archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and tennis.

The reigning Olympic and World champion javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, will be in action during August. The qualifiers for the men's javelin throw event will take place on July 6 and the final will take place two days later.

India will be getting their first shot at a medal during the mixed team air rifle medal matches scheduled for July 27 at the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux. Two Indian teams, Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal, will be competing in this event. Manu Bhaker will compete in two individual pistol events and the 10 m air pistol mixed team competition as well.

The Olympics will conclude on August 11. India will look to outdo its tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor