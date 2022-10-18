Indian chess WGM Priyanka Nutakki expelled from World Junior tournament
By IANS | Published: October 18, 2022 10:18 AM 2022-10-18T10:18:08+5:30 2022-10-18T10:35:36+5:30
Chennai, Oct 18 Indian Woman Grandmaster and seventh-seeded Priyanka Nutakki has been expelled from the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship underway in Italy for having a pair of earbuds in her jacket pocket, said the international chess federation
