Indian Judoka Linthoi Chanambam selected for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 in the field of sports

New Delhi [India], January 19 : Indian sportspersons Aaditya Yadav, Jesicca Neyi Saring, Charvi A, Linthoi Chanambam and R Surya Prasad have been selected as awardees for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 in the field of sports.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) is given to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements. The awards are given to children in the age group 5 - 18 years for their excellence in seven categories for Bravery, Art & Culture, Environment, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service and Sports that deserve national recognition. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, certificate and a citation booklet.

Aaditya is a specially-abled badminton player, who has won various tournaments including international badminton championships. She won Gold and Silver at the 3rd World Youth Deaf Championship and the 6th World Deaf Championship in various singles and doubles events and a Gold Medal in a team event at the 24th Deaflympics, Brazil. She has also won Gold in Doubles and Singles events in the Asia Pacific Deaf Youth Badminton Championship.

Aaditya's achievements highlight her resilience and pursuit of excellence. Her potential to inspire makes her a deserving candidate for national-level recognition, setting a powerful example for the sporting community and society.

The other awardee Charvi A is the Under-8 World Chess Champion, a prestigious title she won in the 2022 championship held in Batumi, Georgia. She has also secured the title of U-8 Commonwealth Chess Champion in the 2022 championship held in Sri Lanka. She has won five gold medals and one silver in the Asian Youth Chess Championship held in Bali, Indonesia, in 2022. She has proven her dominance at the national level as well, clinching titles as the Under-7, Under-8, and Under-10 National Chess Champion in various championships held in 2021 and 2022.

On the other hand, Jesicca, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, is a highly skilled Badminton Champion. She has participated in over 20 state and national level championships in U-11,13 and 15 categories, in both singles and doubles segments and won accolades. Her major achievements include Gold in Yonex Sunrise All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament Gaya (Bihar)U-13 Girls Double, Gold in SBDA Leo Sports Smash Fest U13 Girls Single 2023, Gold in 6th Sub-Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament-2022 NamsaiU-15 Girls Single and Gold in 6th Sub-Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament in U-13, Girls Single.

The 17-year-old Linthoi Chanambam is the first Indian to clinch a judo championship in any age group and secured gold in the 57 kg category at the 2022 World Judo Cadets championship in Sarajevo. With previous victories at junior and Asian cadet championships, as well as successes at state and national levels, Linthoi's historic achievement and consistent success mark her as a highly deserving candidate for national-level recognition. Her potential as a young athlete further underscores her impact in the world of judo.

Andhra Pradesh's R Surya Prasad embarked on an extraordinary journey, starting mountaineering training at the age of 5, showcasing remarkable determination and skill. His pinnacle achievement was scaling "Mt. Kilimanjaro" on April 5, 2022, where he symbolically displayed images of eminent figures, emphasizing his commitment to social empowerment and the vision of a progressive India. His enduring efforts make a profound impact, serving as an inspiration for positive change within his community.

The awards will be conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function to be held at Vigyan Bhawan on January 22. For the year Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024, 19 children have been selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievements.

On January 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees. The children will also participate in the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor