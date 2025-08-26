Indian pugilists head to Sheffield for training camp ahead of World Championships

New Delhi, Aug 26 Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has sent a strong 27-member Indian boxing contingent to Sheffield, United Kingdom, for a high-intensity combined training camp in the lead-up to the World Boxing Championships.

The move is part of BFI’s continued efforts to give Indian boxers international exposure and the best possible preparation by ensuring they acclimatise to conditions well before the tournament.

The squad currently in Sheffield includes nine male and eight female boxers, supported by eight coaches and two staff members. They will be joined by one male and two female boxers, along with one support staff member, by Thursday.

The Indian team is part of the ongoing international training camp at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, one of the UK’s premier high-performance sporting centres. The camp gives boxers access to quality sparring and training opportunities alongside top international athletes.

The team will then head to Liverpool on September 2 for the final leg of preparations before the Championships.

The men’s team is being guided by coaches Dharmender Yadav, Torak Kharpran, Jai Singh Patil and Abhishek Sah while the women’s squad is under the watch of Chandralal, Mohammed Aitesamuddin, Geeta Chanu and Radia Devi.

World Boxing Championships 2025 is scheduled from September 4 to 14 at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, featuring more than 550 boxers from over 65 countries.

Boxers can begin to guarantee a medal when the quarter finals get underway on September 10. The semi-finals and finals will take place over three days from September 12-14, when 10 men and 10 women will be crowned world boxing champions.

