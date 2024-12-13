Indian sports stars meet Union Minister Mandaviya, express optimism about National Sports Governance Bill

New Delhi [India], December 13 : Indian sportspersons have expressed optimism about the National Sports Governance Bill 2024, saying that it will be a big step towards addressing various issues in Indian sports, including the control of federations, increasing medal counts, and improving female representation.

Several Indian athletes, including kabaddi player Deepak Hooda, the former Indian captain, boxer Saweety Bora, former Olympian boxer Raj Kumar Sangwan and former India wrestler Sujit Mann met with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, here in Delhi on Friday to discuss the draft National Sports Governance Bill.

Speaking after the meeting, Deepak Hooda said that the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mandaviya, is working day and night for the promotion and upliftment of sports in the country. He emphasized that the major focus is on increasing India's medal count ahead of the 2036 Olympics, which India is bidding to host.

"This sports bill is a very big step in promoting sports in our country. We all support the Bill. With it, there will be a lot of improvement in the world of sports, and it will help a lot in promoting athletes. We have discussed a lot of such things, and we will also make an advisory committee that will go to every state and monitor the sports. There should be no injustice to the athletes," Hooda said.

"And most of the athletes should leave the grassroot level. In this direction, our respected Minister of Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, has taken a big step. For this, he has said that we will sit separately and call them (players) on a regular basis," he added.

Hooda said that there are concerns as to why federations are not properly blamed and questioned if there are some issues with it and instead, it is always the government which gets criticised and in fixing the functioning of federations, the bill is a very big step.

He also emphasized the creation of an Athletes Commission, which will include prominent past and present players.

Hooda also emphasized the formation of an Athletes Commission, which will include prominent past and present players. "They know what is needed at the grassroot level, and how it is done in the selection, how well we can improve it, so this Athlete Commission will help a lot," he added.

Boxer Saweety Bora also praised the government's initiative to consult sportspersons regarding decisions affecting their future. She expressed hope that India will win at least 30 medals in the 2036 Olympics.

"In the coming time, our sports will go to a very high level. And their vision is such that our country is hosting the Olympics in 2036. So our preparations should start now. Now in this bill, we are working right from the grassroots level to the elite sports person's level and we have given suggestions for them," she said.

She also mentioned that the bill would be extremely powerful in preventing any kind of "brotherhood" or favouritism and only those who deserve it, will get their place in the world of sports, based on merit.

Sweety also said, "Discussions also took place about how women should be a part of sports federations, and that will also be added to the bill. This would be a great step since a lot of sportswomen face harassment."

Raj Kumar Sangwan, a former Arjuna Award-winning boxer, said that the sports bill has been a long-standing demand from athletes. He also stressed the importance of proper control over federations.

"One more thing was discussed, that a sports advisory committee should be formed as soon as possible. And because 2036 is not very far, if we want to do something good in the Olympics, then we will have to be prepared for it from today. These were the suggestions of our Minister. And naturally, every Indian has hopes that by 2036, our country can achieve a great place in sports," he said.

"Similarly, the women players will be involved. And in every federation, to observe them, the government observers who have not been formed in the last 4-5 years, will also be appointed finally. And about how to improve the games, they will take the advice and contribution of all our achievers from time to time," he added.

Former wrestler Sujit Mann pointed out that transparency in the running of federations and other aspects of sports was a key issue. "We feel that the way they are thinking, the way they are working, I attended a meeting two-three months ago, and looking at their work, we feel that this bill, will prove to be a big milestone in the world of sports, which will be very beneficial. There will be transparency everywhere, and all the players will benefit from it," he concluded.

In October, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports released the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 for public consultation, inviting comments and suggestions from the general public and stakeholders as part of the pre-legislative consultation process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor