Indian Supercross Racing League announces Panchshil Racing as inaugural franchise team

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Indian Supercross League has bestowed Panchshil Racing with the prestigious honour of being the league's first team franchise for its inaugural season.

Led by the Chairman of Panchshil Realty, Atul Chordia, the acquisition of this team solidifies his commitment to the sport. As the team's home base, Pune, renowned as the Mecca of Supercross racing in India, will witness Panchshil Racing's triumphs and aspirations come to life on the grand stage.

A former racer himself, Chordia has achieved remarkable success in various national races, earning numerous accolades along the way. His deep-rooted enthusiasm and unwavering support have propelled him to be an invaluable asset to the sport.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Chordia, Chairman of Panchshil Realty, said, "At Panchshil Racing, we are thrilled to be the pioneering team joining the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. With my experience as an athlete and my deep-rooted passion for sports, we recognize the immense potential of Supercross in India. The CEAT ISRL provides us with an exceptional platform to display our commitment to the sport's development in the country. Based in Pune, our full-fledged Supercross Race team will be managed with the utmost professionalism, adhering to the highest standards of the sport. We are determined to deliver thrilling and high-quality racing that will captivate Supercross enthusiasts nationwide. I extend my best wishes to ISRL as it sets a new benchmark in global Supercross events."

At the momentous occasion, Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder and Director of Supercross India Pvt Ltd, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mr Chordia and Panchshil Realty as the first franchisee owner to the Indian Supercross Racing League. A well-known and respected name in India, we are confident that they will be a great addition to the league. Furthermore, the association with Panchshil Racing and the league perfectly aligns with the shared vision and mission. Atul's rich experience and acumen in the sport will surely help the team and the league reach new heights. We take great pride in having Mr Atul Chordia as the inaugural team owner, given his unwavering passion and patronage for Supercross over the years."

Sujith Kumar - Chairman of the Supercross Racing Commission of the FMSCI added, "I am confident that Panchshil Racing will be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. Led by the remarkable Atul Chordia, their team is set to etch their names in the annals of Supercross history as true trailblazers in India. With Mr Chordia's extensive involvement in the sport, he has not only left an indelible mark but has also paved the way for other teams and riders to follow. It fills me with immense pride to witness their unwavering support for the sport, and I eagerly await the exhilarating feats they will accomplish in the days to come."

The Indian Supercross Racing League, in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), is a groundbreaking, World's first-ever franchise-based Supercross Racing League, bringing together riders worldwide to compete in various formats and categories. The league is all set to revolutionize the country's motorsports world, bringing together adrenaline-pumping action, entertainment, glamour, and fierce competition.

The inaugural season will commence at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital, New Delhi, in October 2023, followed by thrilling events in prominent metro cities. From October to December 2023, fans across these cities will witness the breathtaking displays of skills, daring manoeuvres, and high-speed action that will redefine Supercross racing.

